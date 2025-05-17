  • home icon
  • Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 17, 2025 03:38 GMT
Serhii Bohachuk (left) vs. Mykal Fox (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @360boxingpromotions via Instagram]

The Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox round-by-round updates have arrived. They prove fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super welterweight clash, scheduled for 10 rounds. It serves as the main event of one of boxing's high-profile cards this weekend.

Heading into the fight, Bohachuk boasts a record of 25-2, with 24 of those wins being stoppages. He also recently bounced back from a majority decision loss to Vergil Ortiz Jr. for the interim WBC super welterweight strap by TKO'ing Ishmael Davis in round six of an encounter from last year.

Meanwhile, Fox is 24-4, but doesn't possess anywhere near the amount of punching power that his Ukranian foe does, having just 5 wins via stoppage. He has also never been a world champion, nor competed for a world title. Thus, it comes as no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't favor him to win.

Bohachuk is a mind-blowing -2500 favorite, while Fox himself is a +1000 underdog. The event itself starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the bout between Bohachuk and Fox is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super welterweight fight.

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
