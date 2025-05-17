Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox: Live round-by-round updates

The Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox round-by-round updates have arrived. They prove fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super welterweight clash, scheduled for 10 rounds. It serves as the main event of one of boxing's high-profile cards this weekend.
Heading into the fight, Bohachuk boasts a record of 25-2, with 24 of those wins being stoppages. He also recently bounced back from a majority decision loss to Vergil Ortiz Jr. for the interim WBC super welterweight strap by TKO'ing Ishmael Davis in round six of an encounter from last year.
Meanwhile, Fox is 24-4, but doesn't possess anywhere near the amount of punching power that his Ukranian foe does, having just 5 wins via stoppage. He has also never been a world champion, nor competed for a world title. Thus, it comes as no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't favor him to win.
Bohachuk is a mind-blowing -2500 favorite, while Fox himself is a +1000 underdog. The event itself starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the bout between Bohachuk and Fox is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.
Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox
