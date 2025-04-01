  • home icon
  • “Set himself apart from the rest” - Lyndon Knowles praises two-sport and two-weight king Roman Kryklia’s reign of dominance

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 01, 2025 14:49 GMT
Lyndon Knowles has high regard upcoming opponent Roman Kryklia. -- Photos from Lyndon Knowles IG and ONE Championship
ONE Championship newcomer Lyndon Knowles is aware that he is up against a formidable foe in heavyweight Muay Thai king Roman Kryklia in his scheduled promotional debut this week in Thailand. He, however, expressed his readiness for the challenge and announced that he is out to get the victory.

The veteran British striker is looking to make it a ONE debut to remember by becoming world champion as he vies for Kryklia's Muay Thai belt in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lyndon Knowles shared his thoughts on his showdown against Kryklia, including what the Ukrainian champion will be bringing come fight night.

The 38-year-old Knowlesy Academy standout said:

“Well, he wouldn’t be champion if he wasn’t so good, would he? He’s the double champ. He’s the man I’ve got to beat and that’s what I’m focused on. He’s set himself apart from the rest."
Lyndon Knowles is the younger brother of noted British Muay Thai coach Christian Knowles, who trains ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Haggerty. He boasts a versatile style of fighting, which he has used to much success, including WBC Muay Thai championship titles.

Kryklia, the concurrent light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, meanwhile, will be defending the heavyweight Muay Thai gold he claimed in December 2023 for the first time.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lyndon Knowles says he will turn to his tireless fighting spirit in title match against Roman Kryklia

While he is going up against a strong opponent in Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30, Lyndon Knowles is anything but deterred by it. He is even motivated to go out and deliver against the heavyweight Muay Thai king.

He shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, pointing out that he has a fighting chance against one of the best champions in the promotion notwithstanding some of the disadvantages he has to overcome.

Knowles said:

"I mean, a lot of people say I’m not a true heavyweight as well because I’m only six foot, so we’ll see. I feel like I am a true heavyweight, I’m a little bit smaller than most of them, but I’ve got the biggest heart going and I plan on putting on a massive performance."
In the event he beats Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30, Knowles stops the former's six-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, and 14 straight overall.

Edited by Krishna Venki
