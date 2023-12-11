“Set an example for all of us guys” - Tristan Tate heaps praise on controversial streamer Alex Jones after X reinstatement

Tristan Tate has showered praise on Alex Jones following the restoration of Jones' account on X, formerly Twitter. Jones, known for his incendiary commentary and conspiracy theories, was banned from the platform in 2018 but was recently reinstated after Elon Musk held a public poll on the matter.

In an audio clip shared by Jones on his own X account, Tate lavished praise on him, calling him a "canary in the coal mine" and a "real voice for truth."

Tate, seemingly equating Jones' return with his own release from prison earlier this year, declared:

"To be fair, today has been the happiest day of my life this year, and that includes my release from prison. I feel like Alex Jones is the canary in the coal mine; as he said, he was the guy who they canceled first they hit first. And he actually set an example, I think, for all of us guys, myself, my brother included, who have been canceled, who've been through the same sh*t that he's went through"

He continued:

"Because I have platforms like Rumble to fall back on. X obviously reinstated me the moment Elon bought it. But Alex Jones was fighting in the trenches for years and years and years by himself. People tuning in and supporting, you know, the fact that he's now made it through the fire and he's back on X is a massive, massive moment...And I'm just absolutely ecstatic that he's back. I can't wipe the smile off my face."

Conor McGregor receives support for Presidential ambition from Tristan Tate and his brother

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have thrown their weight behind Conor McGregor's potential presidential run in Ireland. The former UFC double champion has recently expressed interest in seeking the highest office in his home country.

On their podcast, Tristan Tate enthusiastically endorsed McGregor's political aspirations, stating:

"Conor McGregor, who I do not know personally, is strongly considering running for President of Ireland. I think that's a wonderful idea."

The 35-year-old further argued that any people whose government has failed them have the right to elect leaders of their choosing and that the Irishman, with his public intention to run, has "shown his hand."

Tate went on to praise 'The Notorious' as both a "warrior" and a "family man," highlighting his fighting spirit and dedication to his loved ones.

He further declared:

"Me and you, Andrew, are Irish. We are 25% Irish, and if Conor McGregor runs for any election, I, if I'm allowed to travel, will fly to Ireland, to Limerick where my grandfather was born, and vote for his ass."

