Seven-word advice by Joe Rogan 9 years ago pushed Bert Kreischer to make 'The Machine' movie

Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer has revealed how advice from Joe Rogan pushed him to make his upcoming movie, 'The Machine'.

Bert Kreischer is famous for his Russian mafia story, 'The Machine'. However, the story, which seemingly got him where he is today, was not something he used to tell onstage. Instead, Kreischer used to tell it at parties, backstage, or in meetings, before telling the story during his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Upon hearing the story, Rogan insisted Kreischer to tell it onstage and more than a decade later, the stand-up comedian now has a special by the name of 'The Machine' and a movie inspired by the same story released last week on 26th May.

During an interview with Cinema Blend, Bert Kreischer opened up on how the advice from Joe Rogan pushed him to make the movie. He said (H/T: Cinema Blend):

"Oh, I told it for the first time probably almost like 15 years ago. And I sprinkled it into, like, radio shows. But it was never great. And then I told it on [‘The Joe Rogan Experience’] probably nine years ago, and it took me... he’s like, ‘You’ve got to tell this in clubs.’ I started that, and it took one year before it didn’t suck. Then I recorded it four years after that. So, for five years I worked on that story. Someone sent me a clip of it (recently) of the first time I told it, and it does not sound even remotely similar."

Joe Rogan praises UFC welterweight Ian Garry

The UFC commentator seems to be impressed by rising welterweight star Ian Garry. 'The Future' is undefeated in his five outings in the company and was recently seen in action against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte where he secured an emphatic TKO win.

Speaking about Ian Garry during an episode of his podcast, JRE MMA, the UFC commentator praised the No.13 ranked welterweight and claimed that he is on his way up. Rogan said:

“He’s undefeated, so confident and so intelligent. Beating Daniel Rodriguez like that in the last fight, and being the first guy to stop Rodriguez [with strikes] – that’s a big deal. He’s got it. Whatever ‘it’ is, he’s got it. He’s on his way up.”

Check out Joe Rogan's full comments about Ian Garry on JRE MMA on Spotify:

Poll : 0 votes