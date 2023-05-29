Joe Rogan believes there is a new UFC star in the making. The UFC color commentator is highly impressed with undefeated Irish prospect Ian Garry who is often compared to UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

A former Cage Warriors welterweight champion, the 12-0 prospect's glorious career has several similarities with that of 'The Notorious'. According to Rogan, Garry has whatever it takes to rise to the pinnacle of stardom. The JRE host also lauded the Irish prospect's latest stoppage win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte.

Rogan recently told UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten on The Joe Rogan Experience:

“[He’s] undefeated, so confident and so intelligent. Beating Daniel Rodriguez like that in the last fight, and being the first guy to stop Rodriguez [with strikes] – that’s a big deal. He’s got it. Whatever ‘it’ is, he’s got it. He’s on his way up.”

Ian Garry is currently undefeated in five UFC outings, of which he finished three and dominated all. 'The Future' put on a striking masterclass to score a dominant first-round TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez in the toughest test of his career earlier this month.

Joe Rogan's new favorite, Ian Garry, plots a homecoming fight in Dublin against UFC veteran

The UFC has staged only three events in Dublin so far, most recently in 2015, a card which didn't feature Conor McGregor. Ian Garry has now promised to be the fighter who will bring the UFC back to Ireland.

According to 'The Future', a UFC card in Ireland is inevitable in the near future considering Conor McGregor's return amongst other factors. Regardless of McGregor's return, Garry believes he is big enough to sellout a UFC card in Ireland, opposite another crowd favorite, Stephen Thompson.

The 25-year-old recently said on The MMA Hour:

"Why wouldn’t we go and do that in Ireland and why wouldn’t we go and do it against someone who’s going to bring in the fans? Could you imagine me vs. Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson as the main event in Dublin, Ireland, and then stack the card with Irish and European talent from top to bottom. You wouldn’t have to sell any other fighters, you just have me and Wonderboy and it would sell it out."

