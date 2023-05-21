Dana White recently provided a major update on Conor McGregor's return fight against Michael Chandler.

With McGregor looking massively buffed up since more than a year, there have been doubts about the Dubliner returning to the octagon ever again. 'Notorious' has also been absent from the USADA testing pool since the third quarter of 2021.

As USADA regulations require a returning fighter to be under the pool for a minimum of six months, McGregor has traded multiple shots with the testing agency in the recent past.

Dana White first confirmed that a deal is indeed in place for a clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler post the completion of TUF 31. While White stated that McGregor is filling the paperwork to enter the USADA pool, he also washed his hands off all responsibilities in that aspect. The 53-year-old said at the UFC Vegas 73 post-event media scrum:

"There is a fight. Well he has to get into the USADA pool first. He's filling out the paperwork. I don't know how soon that will be done or what's going on with that. That's his business that he's handling with USADA. But it's all in motion."

With the plan already in motion, the fight is being targeted for a UFC pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden in New York or another big pay-per-view card in December. Asked if we could see McGregor vs. Chandler this year, the UFC head honcho further said at the presser:

"That's what we're shooting for. I mean hopefully, we have a big fight in Madison Square Garden in November and then a big fight in December."

Catch White's comments below:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'Notorious' provides potential timeline for fight and update on USADA situation

Conor McGregor has been inactive since breaking his leg in a loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. After two years of rehabilitating his leg and cruising around Europe in his luxury superyacht, 'Notorious' recently returned as a TUF coach against Michael Chandler.

With TUF 31 set to air in a few days, McGregor recently stated that his fight against Chandler will be announced during the show. The Dubliner also claimed to have sorted his issues with USADA, which does allow for an exemption to the six-month testing period under special circumstances. Conor McGregor recently told Donagh Corby while speaking to the media:

"That's done, man, that's done. I'm ready. By year end, I'm back in that cage competing. I'm gearing up now, ready to go. It'll be announced during The Ultimate Fighter."

