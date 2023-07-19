‘Sexyama’ continues to deny Father Time, flaunts massive gains at age 47

Japanese MMA icon and ONE Championship superstar Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama is what all men want to be when they reach their late 40s. The middle-aged marvel is built like a Greek God, has the style of a fashion icon, and has the fighting prowess of man half his age. On top of all that, he is also a really nice and cool person with a kind heart.

In a recent post on Threads, 'Sexyama' gave us an update on his gains in the gym because, well, of course.

Here's the screenshot of the post:

Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama on Threads

Watch the full video on Threads here.

As of recent events, Akiyama has also been flexing his acting muscles as he recently made a high-profile cameo role in the Korean action-comedy-drama series, Family: The Unbreakable Bond. In another video clip posted on Akiyama's Threads page, we saw the Japanese-Korean fighter in an intense close-quarter fight scene with Korean actor Jang Hyuk.

Akiyama, who goes by Choo Sung-Hoon in Korea, appeared in two episodes in the series and played as Gu In-Bo, a lethal NIS target. The series follows the complicated life of National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Kwon Do-Hoon (Hyuk) as he juggles the life of a secret agent and a boring suburban family man.

Here's a screenshot of the fight between Akiyama and Hyuk:

Yoshihiro Akiyama, Jang Hyuk | Image courtesy of soompi.com

If you want to watch the full fight scene, click here:

'Sexyama', who was last seen in action in ONE Championship last year at ONE X, stated that he plans to fight until he's 50. Judging from how well he did in his fight scene with Hyuk, we say he may have a new vocation after he decides to hang up his gloves for good.