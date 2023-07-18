‘Sexyama’ shows off his acting chops in guest role for Korean action series

Japanese MMA legend and ONE Championship welterweight Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama is pretty much what we all want to be when we're in our late 40s. He is built like a Greek God, has the face of a supermodel, has the fighting skills of a man half his age, and, as of recent events, has the acting chops of an action star.

In a video clip posted on Akiyama's Threads account, we saw the Japanese fighter of Korean descent in an intense close-quarter fight scene with Korean action star Jang Kyuk.

'Sexyama', who goes by Choo Sung-Hoon in Korea, recently starred in the Korean action-comedy-drama series, Family: The Unbreakable Bond. The story follows the life of National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Kwon Do-Hoon (Hyuk) as he balances the life of a secret agent and having to disguise as a common family man.

Here's a screenshot of the fight scene:

Yoshihiro Akiyama, Jang Hyun | Image courtesy of soompi.com

Akiyama, who was last seen in MMA action at ONE X last year, appeared in episodes five and six and played as Gu In-Bo, a highly lethal NIS target. Needless to say, just by watching the short clip, you'd think that the 47-year-old ONE superstar has been acting all his life.

If you want to watch the clip, visit Akiyama's Threads account here.

Pro MMA fighters have dabbled in high-profile action films in the past, like Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Georges St-Pierre. The latter has gone on record that fighting in a film is a lot different from fighting in real life. Just because you can beat people up in a full-contact fighting, it doesn't full translate into film fighting.

One has to know how to sell a punch, pull a punch on time, and angle out to make punches believable. It's almost a whole different kind of martial art in itself. That being said, 'Sexyama' was on point with his spots and thoroughly engaged us by selling the exchanges like a pro.

We know that he has openly said that he plans to fight until he's 50, but perhaps after 'Sexyama' hangs up his gloves, he'll become a full-fledged action star. We are all here for it.