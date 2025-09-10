  • home icon
  Shadow says he knew it was over after seeing Bampara Kouyate go down: "I didn't think that he was going to get up"

Shadow says he knew it was over after seeing Bampara Kouyate go down: “I didn’t think that he was going to get up”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 10, 2025 09:41 GMT
Shadow Singha Mawynn - Photo by ONE Championship
Shadow Singha Mawynn [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand scored one of the most exciting finishes of his young career last weekend when he took out No.2-ranked Bampara Kouyate in a thrilling Muay Thai contest.

Shadow stopped Kouyate with a spinning back fist from hell in the second round of their scheduled co-main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, and he says he knew the moment the punch connected that it was all over.

Addressing the media in the post-fight interviews backstage, Shadow described the moment the fight-ending strike hit.

The Thai warrior said:

“Yes, I saw him go down, and I didn’t think that he was going to get up. But also, if he managed to get up, I was also ready to give him another set of weapons to knock him out.”

Needless to say, Shadow is one of the most capable finishers in ONE Championship when he’s on point, and he was certainly at his best last Saturday against Kouyate.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Shadow Singha Mawynn said KO of Bampara Kouyate was unexpected: “I had to decide quickly”

Shadow Singha Mawynn says his second-round knockout over Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video last weekend wasn’t just a lucky punch. But he also acknowledges that it was a split-second decision that led to the win.

Shadow pressed an overly defensive Kouyate against the ropes, and if only by pure instinct, let loose a spinning back fist that connected flush, effectively ending the fight right then and there.

He told ONE of the ending sequence:

“Yes, in that moment, everything came naturally because I slipped my first and I tried to follow it with something. And this is a shot that I had to decide quickly, and thank God it landed.”
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

