Shadow says he knew it was over after seeing Bampara Kouyate go down: “I didn’t think that he was going to get up”

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand scored one of the most exciting finishes of his young career last weekend when he took out No.2-ranked Bampara Kouyate in a thrilling Muay Thai contest.Shadow stopped Kouyate with a spinning back fist from hell in the second round of their scheduled co-main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, and he says he knew the moment the punch connected that it was all over.Addressing the media in the post-fight interviews backstage, Shadow described the moment the fight-ending strike hit. The Thai warrior said:"Yes, I saw him go down, and I didn't think that he was going to get up. But also, if he managed to get up, I was also ready to give him another set of weapons to knock him out."Needless to say, Shadow is one of the most capable finishers in ONE Championship when he's on point, and he was certainly at his best last Saturday against Kouyate.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Shadow Singha Mawynn said KO of Bampara Kouyate was unexpected: "I had to decide quickly"Shadow Singha Mawynn says his second-round knockout over Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video last weekend wasn't just a lucky punch. But he also acknowledges that it was a split-second decision that led to the win.Shadow pressed an overly defensive Kouyate against the ropes, and if only by pure instinct, let loose a spinning back fist that connected flush, effectively ending the fight right then and there.He told ONE of the ending sequence:"Yes, in that moment, everything came naturally because I slipped my first and I tried to follow it with something. And this is a shot that I had to decide quickly, and thank God it landed."