"It's part of the plan" - Shadow says he needed time to break down Bampara Kouyate before finishing attack

Shadow Singha Mawynn's patient approach to dismantling Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35 proved that even Thailand's most aggressive strikers understand the value of tactical intelligence over reckless aggression.The 25-year-old striking technician showcased a more calculated side of his game during their featherweight Muay Thai encounter at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, methodically breaking down the French prospect before unleashing the devastating combinations that secured his victory.Shadow entered the bout with a reputation for relentless forward pressure and explosive finishing ability, having earned his main roster opportunity through spectacular performances in the ONE Friday Fights series.His signature right kick and devastating elbow work had become calling cards for a fighter who typically overwhelmed opponents with sustained aggression. Against Kouyate, however, the Singha Mawynn product demonstrated the tactical maturity that separates elite strikers from one-dimensional brawlers.Rather than rushing into exchanges against a technically sound opponent, the third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender employed a more measured approach, prioritizing gathering information over immediate offense.His French-Mali opponent brought his own calculated style into the encounter, but he was undone with a spinning back fist at the 1:20 mark of the second round.During the post-fight interview, the Thai explained his methodical approach to securing victory against such a technically sound opponent.During the post-event press conference, the Singha Mawynn fighter said to the media:&quot;Yes, it's part of the plan that I have to analyze him first, and also I have to look at how he is, and also do the low kick.&quot;North American fight fans witnessed this exciting featherweight Muay Thai scrap and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card via replay for free on Amazon Prime Video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShadow breaks down the match-winning moment against Kouyate During the post-fight press conference with Circle-side commentator Mitch Chilson, Shadow admits he had to act fast as soon as he noticed Kouyate slipping away from his initial punch.&quot;In that moment, everything came naturally because I slipped my first and I tried to follow it with something. And this is a shot that I had to decide quickly, and thank God it landed.&quot;Fortune favors the brave, after all. For Shadow, whether his spinning back fist was all planned or a stroke of luck, it did enough to extend his unbeaten streak in the promotion to seven fights.He also left the Mecca of Muay Thai with a US$50,000 performance bonus.