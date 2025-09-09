  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It's part of the plan" - Shadow says he needed time to break down Bampara Kouyate before finishing attack

"It's part of the plan" - Shadow says he needed time to break down Bampara Kouyate before finishing attack

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 09, 2025 16:41 GMT
Shadow Singha Mawynn (pictured) extended his unbeaten streak at ONE Fight Night 35. [Image: ONE Championship]
Shadow Singha Mawynn (pictured) extended his unbeaten streak at ONE Fight Night 35. [Image: ONE Championship]

Shadow Singha Mawynn's patient approach to dismantling Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35 proved that even Thailand's most aggressive strikers understand the value of tactical intelligence over reckless aggression.

Ad

The 25-year-old striking technician showcased a more calculated side of his game during their featherweight Muay Thai encounter at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, methodically breaking down the French prospect before unleashing the devastating combinations that secured his victory.

Shadow entered the bout with a reputation for relentless forward pressure and explosive finishing ability, having earned his main roster opportunity through spectacular performances in the ONE Friday Fights series.

His signature right kick and devastating elbow work had become calling cards for a fighter who typically overwhelmed opponents with sustained aggression. Against Kouyate, however, the Singha Mawynn product demonstrated the tactical maturity that separates elite strikers from one-dimensional brawlers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rather than rushing into exchanges against a technically sound opponent, the third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender employed a more measured approach, prioritizing gathering information over immediate offense.

His French-Mali opponent brought his own calculated style into the encounter, but he was undone with a spinning back fist at the 1:20 mark of the second round.

During the post-fight interview, the Thai explained his methodical approach to securing victory against such a technically sound opponent.

Ad

During the post-event press conference, the Singha Mawynn fighter said to the media:

"Yes, it's part of the plan that I have to analyze him first, and also I have to look at how he is, and also do the low kick."

North American fight fans witnessed this exciting featherweight Muay Thai scrap and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card via replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad
Ad

Shadow breaks down the match-winning moment against Kouyate

During the post-fight press conference with Circle-side commentator Mitch Chilson, Shadow admits he had to act fast as soon as he noticed Kouyate slipping away from his initial punch.

"In that moment, everything came naturally because I slipped my first and I tried to follow it with something. And this is a shot that I had to decide quickly, and thank God it landed."
Ad

Fortune favors the brave, after all. For Shadow, whether his spinning back fist was all planned or a stroke of luck, it did enough to extend his unbeaten streak in the promotion to seven fights.

He also left the Mecca of Muay Thai with a US$50,000 performance bonus.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications