Shadow Singha Mawynn says finish should have come by his 'own elbow' instead of unlucky eye poke

Rising Thai Muay Thai sensation and current third-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand believes his recent fight should have been credited to his striking technique rather than an accidental eye poke that ended the bout and produced a no contest.

The 25-year-old Singha Mawynn Gym representative has been making waves in ONE Championship's featherweight Muay Thai division. Shadow's recent performance showcased his technical prowess and finishing ability against a tough opponent in 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah.

But just as things were starting to get good, the action was halted due to the accidental eye poke.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Shadow explained his perspective on the controversial finish.

The 25-year-old said:

"I think it was a knockdown by elbow because, like, you know, it's my own elbow, so I know what I was doing."

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video streamed live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 11 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Shadow Singha Mawynn vows better performance in next outing: "Every fight is important to me"

Although his ONE Fight Night 33 main roster debut didn't go exactly as he had hoped, Shadow Singha Mawynn says he will do much better in his next fight, especially now that he's competing among ONE Championship's elite.

He told Nick Atkin:

"Yes, of course, this event, I was very excited about it. And also, this is my first time ever in my life that I fought during the morning and every time i try to make all the fights the best that I can. Every fight is important to me, so in the next fight I'll do better."

