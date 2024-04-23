"Shadows don't hit back" - Fans react to Jiri Prochazka seemingly training alone in the wilderness 

Jiri Prochazka emerged victorious in the main preliminary bout at UFC 300, putting away Aleksandar Rakic in the second round after a challenging first frame. This win marked Prochazka's return to the winning column following his defeat to Alex Pereira in their vacant light heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

Prochazka has wasted no time setting his sights on the future, calling for a rematch against Pereira to settle the score. While official negotiations haven't begun, he appears to be sharpening his tools in anticipation of a potential announcement.

A recent video uploaded by a fan page, @ChampRDS, captured Prochazka engaged in an unorthodox training session: shadowboxing alone in a seemingly deserted wilderness.

Check out the Czech fighter's clip below:

Expand Tweet

The video sparked a flurry of reactions from fans on social media. Some questioned the effectiveness of Prochazka's solitary training method. The comment read:

“shadows don’t hit back”

implying a lack of real-world sparring to replicate the pressure of a fight.

Another fan took a more technical approach, suggesting that Prochazka's unorthodox movement, reminiscent of former UFC fighter Keith Jardine, could pose a serious challenge to Pereira's kickboxing background:

“For a guy like Pereira, who's trained kick boxing his whole life, this style must be the most confusing thing in the world. Jiri's got Keith Jardine type movement.”

Another praised and wrote:

“Love his style. So clean and smooth. No one fights like this at the big weight classes”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Jiri Prochazka's recent training clip

Jiri Prochazka eyes middleweight after regaining the light heavyweight crown

Jiri Prochazka has set his sights on a potential future move down to middleweight, but only after reclaiming his lost title at 205 pounds.

Prochazka, currently ranked number one in the light heavyweight division, recently discussed his career plans in a YouTube video. When asked about a potential move to heavyweight, the Czech fighter surprised many by expressing interest in going the other direction.

"Rather than [moving up to] heavyweight, I thought I'd try middleweight. Because the way I feel my metabolism now, and the way my body works in preparation. So, I know that if I adjust my diet to where I feel great and clean, I know I could handle the middleweight division, with some lighter diet. But I would definitely concentrate on that after winning the light heavyweight title."

Check out Prochazka's comment below:

Expand Tweet