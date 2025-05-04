  • home icon
Shakur Stevenson issues hot take on Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull, Claressa Shields hits back: "A fight is a fight"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified May 04, 2025 06:54 GMT
Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields' (right) reaction to Shakur Stevenson's (left) take on Canelo Alvarez's (center) win. [Images courtesy: Getty, @canelo and @claressashields on Instagram]

Shakur Stevenson's reaction to the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull fight sparked a response from Claressa Shields. Shields had her own opinions regarding the lackluster bout between Alvarez and Scull.

Alvarez took on Scull in a super middleweight title unification bout this past weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There wasn't much of an action, as the former IBF champion kept on moving around the ring to avoid the Mexican superstar's attacks. After an uninteresting 12 rounds, Alvarez was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Notably, Scull lost his undefeated status in the process.

Many in the boxing community expressed their thoughts on the Alvarez vs. William Scull fight, including Stevenson, who recently took to X and cited that if the Cuban was a famous name in the boxing world, he would have won, writing:

''Ok I’m not saying dude not running but I am saying if this dude was the A side and the big superstar he would win this fight off this''

This prompted a response from Shields, who wrote:

''Lol kinda…… but a fight is a fight. When a brawl gonna break out? This dude think he Wilfred Benitez''
Among the audience was Terence Crawford, who is set to challenge Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title in Las Vegas on Sep. 12. Crawford entered the ring and engaged in a face-off with the reigning champion as many are awaiting for the highly anticipated boxing clash.

As for Stevenson, he defended his WBC lightweight title by defeating Josh Padley via a ninth-round TKO earlier this year on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2. The 27-year-old is now set to face William Zepeda on July 12 in New York.

Meanwhile, Shields is coming off a unanimous decision win over Danielle Perkins this February. Notably, she became the first woman undisputed heavyweight champion.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
