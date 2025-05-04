Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull: Full video highlights

Canelo Alvarez's first fight in Saudi Arabia fell short of fans' expectations. Alvarez was matched up against William Scull to determine the undisputed super middleweight champion. The Mexican superstar extended his legendary resume with a unanimous decision win (119-10, 116-112, and 115-113) but didn't deliver an entertaining bout.
Alvarez started moving forward in the opening rounds, slowly building to a potential finish in the second half. The 34-year-old became frustrated with Scull's movement and failed to land anything significant.
Meanwhile, Scull's game plan wasn't overly offensive, focusing on nonstop movement around the ring to avoid Alvarez's attack. Scull continued to stick and move without throwing many punches.
Round after round went by, and neither fighter could produce enough offense to entertain the fans. Alvarez ultimately emerged victorious by unanimous decision in a fight that won't be remembered for long.
Alvarez extended his professional boxing record to 63-2-2, while Scull suffered his first loss, dropping to 23-1.
Terence Crawford was sitting ringside amid rumors of a potential super-fight between him and Alvarez. Crawford entered the ring after the Mexican had his hand raised and faced off with him for the first time.
Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. William Scull by unanimous decision (119-109, 116-112, and 115-113) for the undisputed super middleweight title
Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull video highlights
Canelo Alvarez arrives at the venue in style:
William Scull has his hands wrapped before the fight:
Alvarez is ready to make the walk to the ring:
Scull walks to the ring:
Additional footage of Scull's walkout:
Alvarez walks to the ring for the main event:
Extended footage of Alvarez's walkout:
The main event is seconds away from starting:
Scull continues moving around the ring to avoid Alvarez's attack:
Alvarez and Scull have disappointed through eight rounds.
Terence Crawford, a potential future opponent of Canelo Alvarez, sits ringside while not looking overly impressed:
Scull ends the twelfth round with nonstop movement around the ring
Canelo has his hand raised by unanimous decision
Alvarez shouts out Mexico after his win
Crawford claims he will defeat Alvarez later this year
Alvarez and Crawford face off for the first time