Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan: How much are the boxers making? Estimated purses reported

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is set to make his first title defense this weekend when he faces Artem Harutyunyan. The pair will meet inside the squared circle on July 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey,

Stevenson picked up the then-vacant title in November last year with a dominant unanimous decision win over Edwin De Los Santos. His victory not only earned him his first lightweight title but also extended his undefeated record to 21-0 (11 KOs).

For Harutyunyan, the Armenian-German boxer is hoping to bounce back after he suffered the first loss of his professional career when he faced Frank Martin in 2023. Despite showing bright moments early on in the fight, Martin eventually took over, winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Heading into the fight, both boxers are looking to make headlines on the night as well as take home one of the biggest fight purses of their careers so far.

Shakur Stevenson had previously earned the biggest payday of his career when he won the vacant WBC lightweight title, reportedly taking home over $3-4 million for his win over De Los Santos.

As per Total Pro Sports on MSN, the 27-year-old is also expected to earn over a seven-figure sum once again, with his guaranteed fight purse estimated to be at least $1.5 million.

For Harutyunyan, the challenger is reportedly set to earn a minimum of $400,000 for the bout. Both figures are also expected to rise after the pay-per-view buys have been calculated.

Shakur Stevenson gives his prediction for upcoming bout against Artem Harutyunyan

Shakur Stevenson has assured fans that his upcoming WBC lightweight title defense against Artem Harutyunyan will be no walkover.

Stevenson is considered one of the biggest upcoming talents in boxing, which has recently been evidenced by his new partnership with the sports hydration drink PRIME. The company, fronted by Logan Paul and KSI, have also partnered with boxing stars such as Terence Crawford.

While some fans may not be aware of who Harutyunyan is, Stevenson recently offered his prediction for the fight and heaped praise on his opponent.

According to the American, even if his opponent isn't a well-known name, his path to victory won't be as straightforward as some might think. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Stevenson said:

"He's [Harutyunyan] a good fighter, he's got good footwork, he won an Olympic bronze medal. I think he's a real good fighter. Fans should expect the best version of Shakur Stevenson. I don't ever go in there looking for a knockout, if it comes it comes. I just want to please the fans and put on a great show."

Catch Shakur Stevenson's comments here (0:24):

