Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda: Full video highlights

Shakur Stevenson made his third WBC lightweight title defense against William Zepeda in the co-main event of Ring Magazine 3 boxing event, which took place on Saturday at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City.

Ad

In his most recent boxing outing earlier this year on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2, Stevenson improved his unbeaten record to 23-0 by successfully defending his belt against Josh Padley via a ninth-round TKO win.

As for Zepeda, he also entered the lightweight contest undefeated with 33 wins on his resume. The Mexican was coming off a majority decision victory over Tevin Farmer in their rematch in front of his home audience in Cancun, Mexico.

Ad

Trending

Check out Shakur Stevenson making his way to the squared circle below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out William Zepeda's preparation for tha co-main event below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both began to let go of their hands as the first four rounds went on at a fast pace, with Zepeda pressing Stevenson into the backseat with his relentless pressure.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite Zepeda's onslaught, Stevenson held his ground with his sharp counterattacks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After 12 rounds of intense back-and-forth action, the American was declared the winnner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (118-110 x2, 119-109) in favor of Stevenson.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.