  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda: Full video highlights

Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda: Full video highlights

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 13, 2025 02:37 GMT
Shakur Stevenson (right) faced William Zepeda (left). [Image courtesy: @shakurstevenson on Instagram]
Shakur Stevenson (right) faced William Zepeda (left). [Image courtesy: @shakurstevenson on Instagram]

Shakur Stevenson made his third WBC lightweight title defense against William Zepeda in the co-main event of Ring Magazine 3 boxing event, which took place on Saturday at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City.

Ad

In his most recent boxing outing earlier this year on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2, Stevenson improved his unbeaten record to 23-0 by successfully defending his belt against Josh Padley via a ninth-round TKO win.

As for Zepeda, he also entered the lightweight contest undefeated with 33 wins on his resume. The Mexican was coming off a majority decision victory over Tevin Farmer in their rematch in front of his home audience in Cancun, Mexico.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Shakur Stevenson making his way to the squared circle below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Check out William Zepeda's preparation for tha co-main event below:

Ad

Both began to let go of their hands as the first four rounds went on at a fast pace, with Zepeda pressing Stevenson into the backseat with his relentless pressure.

Ad

Despite Zepeda's onslaught, Stevenson held his ground with his sharp counterattacks.

Ad

After 12 rounds of intense back-and-forth action, the American was declared the winnner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (118-110 x2, 119-109) in favor of Stevenson.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications