Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda: Full video highlights

Shakur Stevenson made his third WBC lightweight title defense against William Zepeda in the co-main event of Ring Magazine 3 boxing event, which took place on Saturday at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City.
In his most recent boxing outing earlier this year on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2, Stevenson improved his unbeaten record to 23-0 by successfully defending his belt against Josh Padley via a ninth-round TKO win.
As for Zepeda, he also entered the lightweight contest undefeated with 33 wins on his resume. The Mexican was coming off a majority decision victory over Tevin Farmer in their rematch in front of his home audience in Cancun, Mexico.
Check out Shakur Stevenson making his way to the squared circle below:
Check out William Zepeda's preparation for tha co-main event below:
Both began to let go of their hands as the first four rounds went on at a fast pace, with Zepeda pressing Stevenson into the backseat with his relentless pressure.
Despite Zepeda's onslaught, Stevenson held his ground with his sharp counterattacks.
After 12 rounds of intense back-and-forth action, the American was declared the winnner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (118-110 x2, 119-109) in favor of Stevenson.