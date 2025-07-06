Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda: Picking the winner for the highly anticipated boxing showdown

The Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda prediction is here. It provides strategic and tactical insights into the upcoming lightweight boxing match, set to co-headline the Berlanga vs. Sheeraz: Ring III event scheduled for July 12. In this bout, Stevenson will be putting his WBC World lightweight title on the line.

The main event features a super middleweight title-eliminator matchup between Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz. So, with that being said, who should we expect to get their hand raised on fight night?

#1. Super middleweight: Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

The Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz bout is a high-stakes clash despite no title being on the line. Promoter Eddie Hearn has warned that the loser could face serious career jeopardy, making this a pivotal moment in both fighters’ careers.

Berlanga is expected to use his size and power advantage by coming out aggressively in the early rounds, looking for a knockout. He’ll apply pressure inside the smaller 18-foot ring, which favors his close-range style.

Berlanga often relies heavily on his power. If Sheeraz can maintain distance and effectively utilize his jab, he could turn the tide and emerge as the favorite to win.

The Prediction: Edgar Berlanga via T/KO

#2. WBC World lightweight title: Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda

The Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda is a highly anticipated co-main event bout on the Berlanga vs. Sheeraz card. The three-weight champion Stevenson is set to defend his WBC World lightweight title against Zepeda. Stevenson is coming off a T/KO victory against Josh Padley earlier this year. Meanwhile, Zepeda won a majority decision against Tevin Farmer in his last outing. Both boxers are coming into this bout with undefeated records.

Shakur is often criticized by fans and experts for his patient and low-action style. He is expected to adopt a similar approach in his upcoming bout against Zepeda, who, in contrast, is an aggressive volume-heavy puncher.

Zepeda will be relentless from the opening bell of Round 1; however, Stevenson's championship experience and defensive style will be hard to breach. Stevenson will wear Zepeda out and comfortably win the later rounds of the fight.

The Prediction: Shakur Stevenson via unanimous decision

The rest of the Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz card predictions

Winners highlighted in bold

WBC junior welterweight title: Alberto Puello vs. Subriel Matias

Light heavyweight: David Morrell vs. Imam Khataev

