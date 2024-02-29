"Shall we get the popcorn out?" - Fans react to Dillon Danis pursuing Jake Paul and his girlfriend, mirroring previous actions with Logan Paul

Dillon Danis has once again gotten fans talking after opting to take aim and troll Jake Paul's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.

'El Jefe' previously made headlines throughout last year during his beef with Logan Paul. The former Bellator fighter had opted to spend the build-up to his Misfits boxing bout against Paul by routinely trolling his fiancee, Nina Agdal.

His trolling would involve sharing old photographs of Agdal with former partners or the use entirely doctored photos of the Danish model in provocative situations. This eventually led to him facing a lawsuit by Agdal, who claimed he had both been harrassing her and hacked into one of her social media accounts to access some of the photographs he shared.

That doesn't appeared to have stopped Danis, however, after his latest response to 'The Problem Child's' post on X.

The former Disney channel star-turned-boxer had shared a photograph of himself with Leerdam, stating that he was fighting to make her proud.

Danis soon responded and replied using a photo of Paul's girlfriend with her ex-partner.

Fans have since been reacting to Danis' trolling, with many now expecting this only be the beginning.

"Looks like Dillon Danis show has started. Shall we get the popcorn out?😂"

"You really don’t like these guys do you🤣"

"HEREEEEE WEEEEEE GOOOOOOOOO LMFAO"

"Must suck not being relevant anymore huh"

"Another lawsuit incoming respect the passion though"

Tony Ferguson calls out Jake Paul for boxing bout

MMA veteran Tony Ferguson recently called his shot and demanded a boxing bout against Jake Paul.

'El Cucuy' was widely considered one of the greatest active lightweights between 2013-2019, building a seriously impressive 12-fight win streak. Unfortunately, however, Ferguson has since suffered a sharp decline in form, losing seven bouts in a row.

Despite the losses and the fact that he is now 40 years old, Ferguson appears far from done with combat sports.

Speaking in a recent interview on the JAXXON podcast, Ferguson demanded a boxing bout with Jake Paul and didn't care if it upset Dana White. He said:

"I'm going to be real with you, I'm calling out Jake Paul. I'd love to fight you, dude. I don't talk to too many people or call them out, but Jake is the one... I don't give a f**k what Dana says. He knows already he don't owe me sh*t and I don't owe him nothing. I've done enough for this f**king company."

