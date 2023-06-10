"Shameful" - Jorge Masvidal scoffs at "two tiers of justice in America" as he reacts to Donald Trump being indicted on 37 counts

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently expressed his dismay at former US president Donald Trump being criminally charged for the second time in months.

For context, Trump is currently facing a 37-count indictment accusing him of keeping highly classified documents, including nuclear programs and US military plans, at his private resort Mar-A-Lago. The files were found during an FBI search at the Florida estate last year.

According to BBC News, court documents reveal Donald Trump is facing 37 counts of unauthorized possession of classified material, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to law enforcement. Legal experts say the former POTUS could face substantial prison time if convicted.

The Associated Press @AP



Here's what to know: Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges involving mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate represents the most serious legal jeopardy so far for the former president.

It's no secret that Jorge Masvidal is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and has championed the 76-year-old numerous times. Masvidal reacted to the news of Trump's indictment by claiming that there are different standards of justice for Democrats and Republicans in the US.

Venting out his frustration on Twitter, the former UFC welterweight claimed there was a "witch hunt" going on, stating:

"If you’re a Republican, watch out. If you’re a Democrat, anything goes. There are two tiers of justice in America. Shameful! No former president has ever been treated like this. #WitchHunt."

BMF.eth @GamebredFighter



If you're a republican, watch out. If you're a democrat, anything goes. There are two tiers of justice in America. Shameful! No former president has ever been treated like this. #WitchHunt

Jorge Masvidal and Donald Trump: When 'Gamebred' got political during his retirement speech

Jorge Masvidal faced his fourth straight loss against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April. The Miami native then used the post-fight octagon interview to announce his retirement from the sport after a storied career that spanned two decades.

While Masvidal hanging up his gloves was certainly an emotional moment for MMA fans, the highlight of 'Gamebred's speech was undoubtedly when it turned political.

Masvidal dissed the current POTUS Joe Biden by starting a "Let's go Brendon" chant and praised Donald Trump. The chant stems from an incident where a NASCAR commentator mistook fans chanting "F**k Joe Biden" for "Let's go Brandon" during a race.

For added context, Trump made a surprise appearance at UFC 287 and was in the audience to watch the Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns fight. He was notably greeted by the fans with a loud applause.

Pointing to Donald Trump in the audience as he led the chants, Jorge Masvidal said:

"I want to say, greatest President in the history of the world sitting right there. I love that guy. We also got the greatest Governor of all time here in Florida, let's keep Florida free... Let's take that, you know who, 'Let's go Brandon' motherf***er out of power."

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx Jorge Masvidal thanks Donald Trump, calls him "greatest President in the history of the world" and then starts a "Let's go Brandon" chant.



Jorge Masvidal thanks Donald Trump, calls him “greatest President in the history of the world” and then starts a “Let’s go Brandon” chant. https://t.co/HCp3ckKIoB

