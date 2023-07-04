Shamil Gasanov admits being wary of Garry Tonon’s feared leg locks

Fifth-ranked ONE featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov knows a momentary lapse of concentration can prove costly in a mixed martial arts bout. So much so that he promises to give the dangerous Garry Tonon his full and undivided attention in their pivotal showdown at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video on July 14th.

While ‘The Lion Killer’ has developed into a well-rounded martial artist since transitioning to MMA, the multi-time BJJ champion’s ground game is still his best attribute.

Shamil Gasanov is well aware of Tonon’s grappling capabilities and admitted he will be wary of one particular aspect of the American’s game. He told the Singapore-based promotion in an exclusive interview:

“Maintaining focus is crucial as a single mistake can cost [someone] the victory. He is particularly dangerous with his leglocks.”

Part of the feared Danaher Death Squad (DDS) back in the day, Tonon was notorious in the BJJ circuit for his tenacity when it comes to hunting for submissions directed at his opponent’s lower half.

The ADCC world champion has every leg lock imaginable in his arsenal, which translated nicely in MMA. Tonon even caught Yoshiki Nakahara with a painful heel hook back in ONE: Enter the Dragon in 2019, forcing the Japanese fighter to tap in less than a minute.

Relive Tonon’s beautiful finish below:

Then again, Shamil Gasanov is no slouch on the ground either. ‘The Cobra’ kept his undefeated record intact in his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 3, choking out Kim Jae Woong.

Plus, the Dagestani wrestler can always emulate Thanh Le, who hammered fist Tonon into oblivion when he tried to heel-hook him in their match.

One thing’s for sure, this pivotal 155-pound clash has fireworks written all over it.

ONE Fight Night 12 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and air free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

