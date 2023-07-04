Shamil Gasanov believes he has ‘equal chance on the ground’ against BJJ specialist Garry Tonon

Russian fighter Shamil Gasanov is confident that he has an equal chance against Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Garry Tonon when the fight goes to the ground in their scheduled showdown next week.

‘The Cobra’ will take on ‘The Lion Killer’ in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

Shamil Gasanov shared with ONE Championship that he is expecting his ground game to be tested by Garry Tonon but he is not worried too much as he has experience going up against fighters with a similar skill set.

The 27-year-old fighter from Dagestan said:

“I’ve also competed in BJJ, grappling, and freestyle wrestling, so I believe we have an equal chance on the ground.”

Shamil Gasanov, the No. 5-ranked contender in the featherweight division, made a winning debut in ONE Championship last October, beating South Korean Kim Jae Woong by way of first-round submission through a rear-naked choke.

He was set to face off with No. 4 contender and former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen in February but had to withdraw due to injury.

Now healthy, Shamil Gasanov is out to continue making waves in the division, which is currently ruled by Tang Kai of China.

Garry Tonon, 31, the No. 2-ranked contender, meanwhile, made short work of fellow American Johnny Nunez last January. He is also looking to strengthen his case for another run at the world title with a victory against Gasanov.

ONE Fight Night 12 will go down at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes