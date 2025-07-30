  • home icon
  Shamil Gasanov confident he can get the job done against cagey Garry Tonon: "My psychology is great"

Shamil Gasanov confident he can get the job done against cagey Garry Tonon: “My psychology is great”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:07 GMT
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship

The third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender, Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov, of Russia, is prepared both physically and mentally for his upcoming rematch with BJJ icon ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative says he was not in the right headspace when he first met the American in the ring two years ago. That fight resulted in a second-round submission loss for the Russian.

Now, Gasanov says he is more confident and mentally sound ahead of their rematch this weekend.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov explained his unwavering mental approach to the rematch.

‘The Cobra’ said:

"I don't think there's any mental challenge involved for this rematch. My psychology is great. I don't really worry about fights. I do everything possible in training, and I give it my all, 100 percent. When I go out to fight, I do everything in my power to win the fight."

When Gasanov and Tonon finally meet once again in the ring this weekend, their rematch could come down to who is the more well-rounded fighter. Fans won’t have to wait long to see these two run it back in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon do it over at ONE Fight Night 34

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov and ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon are ready to rehash their epic rivalry this weekend, as the two elite grapplers square off in a three-round featherweight MMA bout.

The two are set to lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in American primetime, on Friday, August 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
