Shamil Gasanov reveals he dealt with the lingering effects of food poisoning against Oh Ho Taek

Russian featherweight fighter Shamil Gasanov was a unanimous decision winner over South Korean Oh Ho Taek in their headlining showdown at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Thailand. Making the win more impressive, he was not at a 100% in fashioning it.

‘The Cobra’ got the better of ‘Spider’ in their featherweight MMA clash at ONE’s first U.S. primetime event of the year. Banking on his crack grappling skills, the 28-year-old Dagestani fighter dominated his 30-year-old opponent throughout their scheduled three-rounder at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Oh tried to make inroads in the fight through his striking but to little success, as he dropped to his second straight defeat.

During the post-fight interview inside the ring, Shamil Gasanov shared what he had to endure as he battled Oh, saying:

“I don’t feel that well because I got food poisoning right before the fight. I didn’t feel well right before the fight and I don’t feel well now.”

The win over Oh was a bounce-back result for Gasanov after losing in his previous fight against American Garry Tonon. It also fortified his standing as one of the contenders in the featherweight MMA division, which is currently ruled by Tang Kai of China.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video is available on demand for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Shamil Gasanov looking to face off again against Garry Tonon

Now back on the winning track, Shamil Gasanov is gearing up for his next challenge, including a possible rematch with American Garry Tonon, who he lost to by submission back in July 2023.

‘The Cobra’ shared this in the lead-up to his latest fight on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, where he was a unanimous decision winner over South Korean Oh Ho Taek in the headlining contest.

Gasanov said that the loss to Tonon by knee bar left a sting that he still is dealing with and wants to rid himself of by avenging it in a rematch.

The Peresvet Fight Team/Tiger Muay Thai athlete shared to ONE Championship:

“These past months have been a challenging period for me as I’ve been recovering from a knee injury. However, I’ve been pushing myself hard to get back in training, as my coach has strictly prohibited me from resting until I avenge my recent defeat.”

As he awaits for his possible rematch with Tonon, Shamil Gasanov will be an interested spectator as 'The Lion Killer' sees action at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on January 28 in Japan against former double ONE world champion Martin Nguyen.