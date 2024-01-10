“I’m determined” - Redemption-seeking Shamil Gasanov hell-bent to ‘regain his position’ in race for featherweight gold

Russian standout Shamil Gasanov is ready to put himself back into the featherweight world title picture this Friday, January 12.

Gasanov delivered a show-stealing performance in his promotional debut more than a year ago, scoring a first-round submission victory against Kim Jae Woong. Unfortunately, ‘The Cobra’ came up short in his sophomore appearance, suffering a submission loss against ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon in July last year.

Now, Shamil Gasanov will look to get back on track for a featherweight title opportunity when he meets South Korea’s Oh Ho Taek. The two warriors will meet in the ONE Fight Night 18 main event inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Gasanov said that he plans to stick to his game plan and end the evening early with another big win.

“This time, I'll adhere strictly to the game plan, seizing the opportunity to execute an early victory. I'm determined to make every effort to regain my position in the title race.”

Oh Ho Taek looks to score the upset against Shamil Gasanov

Like Shamil Gasanov, Oh Ho Taek will walk into the Mecca of Muay Thai looking to bounce back from a loss following his successful debut.

‘Spider’ snagged a closely contested split decision against Ryogo Takahashi, but fell to Akbar Abdullaev via knockout just 44 seconds into their ONE Fight Night 8 contest.

Will ‘The Cobra’ deliver a devastating strike and leave The Land of Smiles with another win on his resume, or will Oh Ho Taek establish himself as the featherweight division’s next potential contender?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.