Shamil Gasanov says Anatoly Malykhin will once again be in his corner against Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 18

Shamil Gasanov heads to his pivotal match at ONE Fight Night 18 complete with a corner that's rich in martial arts wisdom.

The Russian submission machine will take on fearsome South Korean contender Oh Ho Taek in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Gasanov, who will be in his third appearance at ONE Championship, will once again have two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin in his corner.

In an interview with the promotion, Gasanov said his cousin and coach Magomed Ibragimbekov will join Malykhin in his corner in Bangkok.

Shamil Gasanov said:

“My corner will consist of my coach - who also happens to be my third cousin - and ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin. My cousin Magomed Ibragimbekov has been with me since my very first fight, and I can't even fathom the possibility of stepping into the ring without his support. He's a seasoned wrestler and Muay Thai practitioner, and we've been training together since 2018.”

Malykhin, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion, was at Gasanov’s corner for the 28-year-old’s ONE Championship debut against Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Gasanov also had Malykhin cornering him in his latest outing at ONE Fight Night 12 against Garry Tonon.

Shamil Gasanov vows to avenge poor performance in loss to Garry Tonon

While his previous match didn’t go the way he expected, Shamil Gasanov isn’t letting his loss to Tonon get in the way of things.

Gasanov held a perfect 13-0 record before he met Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12, and he knows his match against Oh Ho Taek will be the one that brings his mojo back inside the ring.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Gasanov revealed that he’s recovering from a knee injury heading into his bout against Oh.

Gasanov, though, plans to give it his all and get back to his march to the featherweight MMA throne.

“These past months have been a challenging period for me as I’ve been recovering from a knee injury. However, I’ve been pushing myself hard to get back in training, as my coach has strictly prohibited me from resting until I avenge my recent defeat.”

ONE Fight Night 18 is ONE Championship’s first Amazon card of 2024 and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.