Shamil Gasanov says beating Garry Tonon could land him title shot: “I’ve been waiting for this chance”

Shamil Gasanov views his rematch with Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34 as a potential gateway to world championship contention in the featherweight MMA division.The 29-year-old Dagestani grappling beast is certain that avenging his 2023 defeat against the American submission specialist could propel him into title shot consideration when they clash on Friday, August 1.&quot;A win over someone like Garry [Tonon] would give me a lot of confidence and make me a top contender for the belt. I've been waiting for this chance. So, yeah, a win matters a lot,&quot; Shamil Gasanov told Sportskeeda MMA during an exclusive interview.The Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai fighter arrives at ONE Fight Night 34 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in fine form. Having taken out former divisional king Martin Nguyen at ONE 171: Qatar earlier this year, the Russian understands how another triumph over an elite opposition can accelerate his world title dream.This bout represents more than just another fight or a chance for redemption for the No.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender. It's clear that he's out to seize the moment that could define his championship aspirations.Find out whether he can close in on his lofty goals when the card gets underway this Friday.Shamil Gasanov-Garry Tonon redo one of four MMA scraps at ONE Fight Night 34In addition to Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon's sequel on the spectacle's co-main event, three epic matchups in the all-encompassing discipline unfold when ONE Championship returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai next week.In heavyweight, Ben Tynan and Kirill Grishenko collide in what could be a possible world title contender matchup. Still in the same division, 'Mighty Warrior' Kang Ji Won seeks to get back into winning ways against Japanese standout Ryugo Takeuchi.Lastly, Jeremy Pacatiw and Elbek Alyshov collide in a surefire bantamweight banger.The complete ONE Fight Night 34 event will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, August 1.Check out the full card below: