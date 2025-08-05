Shamil Gasanov says he was confident of victory after two rounds against Garry Tonon

The Dagestani MMA sensation, Shamil Gasanov, was already feeling confident about his prospects heading into the final stanza of his highly anticipated rematch with Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34.The 29-year-old Russian grappler successfully exacted his revenge with a unanimous decision victory inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, August 1, extending his winning streak to five fights.While speaking with the media during the event's official post-fight press conference, Shamil Gasanov said the following through a translator:&quot;Yeah, confident in the first two rounds that he knew that he was winning the first two rounds. So by the end of that, he was happy with his results.&quot;The Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative's assessment proved accurate, as he controlled the tempo throughout their featherweight MMA encounter with his refined striking arsenal and suffocating top pressure on the canvas.His confidence stemmed from implementing the lessons learned since their first meeting in July 2023, where Tonon submitted him with a devastating kneebar.Despite facing multiple submission attempts from the American grappling specialist in the final round, Gasanov remained composed and protected himself expertly to secure the breakthrough victory.The triumph pushed his overall record to 18-1 while proving he belonged among the featherweight division's elite after overcoming one of MMA's most feared submission specialists. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShamil Gasanov opens up about getting injured in Tonon fightDespite looking like a man on a mission throughout the 15-minute barnburner, Shamil Gasanov admits he had his work cut out by a mile because of an injury he suffered at the end of the second canto.'The Cobra,' had this to say at the same presser, via a translator:&quot;He got an injury at the end of the second round. And so in the third round, He was struggling, had to be more reserved, control his energy expenditure. And he knows that he lost the third round, or he gave up the third round. But other than that, he was very confident, happy with himself.&quot;North American fans can relive this interesting rematch and the complete ONE Fight Night 34 card via replay for free on Amazon Prime Video. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post