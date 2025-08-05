Shamil Gasanov reveals he suffered injury mid-fight against Garry Tonon

After controlling the pace for the first two rounds against Garry Tonon, it appeared that Shamil Gasanov took his foot off the gas in the final frame of their ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video rematch last Friday.Turns out, 'The Cobra' suffered an injury mid-fight, which compromised his movements in the last five minutes of their featherweight MMA contest inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.The Dagestan-bred warrior revealed his undisclosed injury via a translator during his ONE Fight Night 34 post-event interview:&quot;He got an injury at the end of the second round. And so in the third round, He was struggling, had to be more reserved, control his energy expenditure. And he knows that he lost the third round, or he gave up the third round. But other than that, he was very confident, happy with himself.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite facing some major adversity from 'The Lion Killer', Shamil Gasanov still took home the unanimous decision victory, extending his active winning streak to five and upping his record to 18-1.The 29-year-old showcased some bulletproof grappling defense as he was able to defend multiple rear-naked chokes and face crank attempts from the notorious submission specialist.Needless to say, Shamil Gasanov was hell-bent on getting that revenge win, one way or the other.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 32 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North AmericaA Shamil Gasanov-Garry Tonon trilogy could be in the worksNow owning one win over the other, it's clear that the rivalry between BJJ ace Garry Tonon and Dagestani powerhouse Shamil Gasanov is far from over.It looks like even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is open to the idea, and would like to see these two elite featherweights figure in a trilogy for all the marbles.The ONE head honcho said after ONE Fight Night 34, per Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post:“It was a super close and technical fight and I thought it could have gone either way. I would definitely welcome the trilogy fight if fans want it&quot;.