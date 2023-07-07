Shamil Gasanov urges fans ‘not to blink’, guarantees fireworks against Garry Tonon 

ONE rising star Shamil Gasanov believes that styles make fights, and his upcoming match with Garry Tonon should produce fireworks inside Lumpinee Stadium.

At ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video on July 14, the pair of ground specialists will tussle in a possible featherweight world title eliminator.

The script couldn’t be written any better for this one, as Gasanov’s Dagestani pressure-style wrestling will go up against Tonon’s technical mastery of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

With the stakes at an all-time high for this one, Gasanov knows his American opponent will bring his A-Game, and so will he.

‘The Cobra’ left this message to the fans in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“I would advise my fans to keep their eyes fixed on the ring and not to blink, or else they might miss the most thrilling moments of the fight.”

Tonon needs no introduction for grappling fans around after leaving a trail of excellence in ‘The Gentle Art’. ‘The Lion Killer’s lethal ground game has translated well in his MMA transition, with four of his seven career wins coming by way of submission.

In his last bout, the 31-year-old chicken-winged Johnny Nunez in less than a round, submitting his fellow American with a kimura at ONE Fight Night 6.

On the other hand, Gasanov put the entire division on notice at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year, where he toyed with knockout artist Kim Jae Woong before tapping him out with a suffocating rear-naked choke.

With both fighters currently in the 155-pound division’s top five, the victor will no doubt be on the short list of challengers for the division’s top dog, Tang Kai.

Don’t miss this potential barnburner at ONE Fight Night 12, which will air free for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

