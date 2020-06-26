Shane Burgos blasts UFC for pushing him down the rankings after losing latest fight

Burgos recently lost to Josh Emmett in an agonizingly close fight.

Shane Burgos went on to express his hate for the rankings.

Shane Burgos

Shane Burgos has put the UFC on notice!

Over the past weekend, Shane Burgos put on a classic with veteran Featherweight Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 3. Despite being on the losing side, Burgos was highly praised for his performance on the night, however, he severely dropped down the rankings after the loss.

Shane Burgos responds to him being dropped to the #15 spot in the UFC Featherweight rankings

In response to him dropping down five spots to the bottom of the top-15, Burgos mentioned during the most recent episode of MMAFighting's What the Heck that seeing him drop 5 spots down the Featherweight rankings felt like a slap to the face.

“Dude, it’s f**kin’ weird. I lost and I was pissed enough because I felt like I won, but to have that happen on top of that, that was a slap to my f**kin’ face. I lost to the No. 8 ranked guy, a guy that’s been sleeping everybody that he’s been fighting. I went out there and had a f**kin’ Fight of the Year potential kind of fight and then you’re gonna disrespect me like that?”

Burgos further said that he hates the rankings, as a fighter would only have a limited amount of matchups that he/she can go for. 'Hurricane' then questioned UFC's decision to push him so far down the rankings, despite losing a close bout to the #8 ranked Featherweight fighter, whereas, Burgos himself was ranked #10.

“I f**kin’ hate the rankings. They kind of f**k everything up because, obviously, you only want to fight guys who are ahead of you so you only have X amount of matchups that you can even go for. On top of that, you want to knock me back even more? What the f**k more do you want? I lost a close fight to the No. 8 guy when I was ranked 10. How do I go back that many spots?

It remains to be seen what plans the UFC has next in store for Shane Burgos, upon his return to the Octagon in the near future, and which opponent he will draw for his next fight.