Shara Magomedov breaks silence on scary illness that cost him MVP fight, says he almost threw up inside cage: "I had dysbacteriosis and parasitosis"

Shara Magomedov recently shared details about the illness that seemingly led to his loss against Michael Page. Last Saturday, 'Venom' defeated Magomedov by unanimous decision, handing him his first professional loss in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.

The fight played out with both fighters showcasing exceptional technical skill. However, 'Bullet' appeared to struggle against Page, who applied relentless forward pressure and landed frequent strikes, ultimately earning the judges' favor with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Magomedov reflected on his loss to Page, stating that he wasn’t making excuses. However, the Russian revealed that he wasn’t able to compete at full capacity due to some gastrointestinal infections leading up to the fight, which hindered his ability to perform:

"I've never felt this sick in the cage. My legs were gone, my arms felt weak, and I've got a lot of health issues I don’t want to reveal. It was a whole bunch of problems that affected my performance. My mind was there, but my body was off. I've got dysbacteriosis and parasitosis in my intestine, and I've got problems with my bile flow... That's why I wasn’t able to put the proper pace."

Magomedov further shared that he was so ill during the fight that he felt on the verge of vomiting after throwing even a few strikes:

"After every couple of punches, just moving on my feet for a minute, I was even afraid that I could throw up in the fight. When I was going back to my corner after the first round, I felt like I was about to throw up."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below (translated from Russian):

Shara Magomedov pledges powerful return following UFC Saudi Arabia setback

After his loss to Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia, Shara Magomedov took to Instagram to release a statement in which he acknowledged that, despite his health struggles, he believed he could overcome them and still secure a victory. He further promised to make a stronger comeback inside the octagon:

"The pirate sails into the harbor, but I will return! I knew all the risks when stepping in with such a nightmarish health condition and preparation. I felt that despite everything, I could still win—but it didn’t work out, and that’s it."

Check out Shara Magomedov's post below:

With this defeat to Page, 'Bullet' now holds a 4-1 record in the UFC, along with an overall professional record of 15-1.

