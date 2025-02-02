Shara Magomedov "fraud-checked" at UFC Saudi Arabia? Fans get into heated debate: "MVP’s boxing was simply too much", "Massive hole in his game"

Shara Magomedov's defeat against Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Saudi Arabia has sparked a heated discussion among MMA fans worldwide. While some extended their support towards Magomedov, others chastised him for his performance against Page.

Magomedov squared off against Page in a middleweight contest this past weekend in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The British fighter moved up a division to face the Russian, who was looking to put his name in title contention.

Despite being the favorite, Magomedov failed to trouble Page, who dominated the fight with his striking prowess. Their bout went to distance after three rounds and 'MVP' was declared the winner via unanimous decision. Notably, Magomedov's unbeaten record came to an end with this loss.

Following the matchup, an X user named @DovySimuMMA took to social media and slammed Magomedov, writing:

''Fraud Checked: Shara Bullet''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan expressed his admiration for Page, writing:

''MVP’s boxing was simply too much for Shara''

Another one criticized Magomedov, writing:

''How does a dude from Dagestan not wrestle… massive hole in his game''

Other fans wrote:

''Honestly, I don't think anyone can purely strike with MVP without switching to grappling, so respect to Magomed for being the first to stand and bang with him #UFCSaudiArabia''

''They even fought a fight that Shara should excel at, a long range fight with zero close range fighting and MVP just picked him apart. Shara looked like he was walking through mud and MVP was sliding around on roller skates. That should have been a better fight.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]

Magomedov promised to return stronger in a post-fight message he posted on Instagram after the contest, discussing his health status before the Fight Night event.

