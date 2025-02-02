Shara Magomedov gains fan support as he reveals "nightmarish health condition" after loss to Michael 'Venom' Page: "The Pirate will always be here"

Shara Magomedov has earned support from the MMA community following his loss to Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Saudi Arabia. In a post-fight statement, Magomedov disclosed his health condition prior to the fight and vowed to make a strong comeback.

Magomedov took on Page in a middleweight bout this past weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia. The fight night event was held at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'Bullet' entered the contest riding on a four-fight win streak. In his recent octagon outing at UFC 308 last year, the Russian knocked out Armen Petrosyan with an incredible double-spinning back fist.

Meanwhile, Page was 1-1 in the promotion. The Brit was coming off a unanimous defeat against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

After three rounds of intense action, Page prevailed via unanimous decision, handing Magomedov his first professional career loss. The judges scored the contest 30-27, 30 27, and 29-28 in favor of the 37-year-old.

Following the contest, Magomed took to his social media and released a post-fight statement, writing:

''The pirate sails into the harbor, but I will return! I knew all the risks when stepping in with such a nightmarish health condition and preparation. I felt that despite everything, I could still win—but it didn’t work out, and that’s it. Thank you to the @ufc organization for this opportunity and to everyone involved. I wanted to put on a show and meet expectations without canceling the fight. Thank you to everyone who stands by me in any situation! Alhamdulillah.''

''The Pirate will always be here''

''You will come back stronger brother, we know that.''

''Still the best''

''Keep this journey strong''

