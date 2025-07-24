Shara Magomedov issues ice-cold prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319

Shara Magomedov recently previewed the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight and shared a bold prediction. The striking savant believes Chimaev will demolish du Plessis in the cage and vowed to mourn the South African's title loss with &quot;two seconds of silence&quot; afterward.Chimaev and du Plessis are set to throw down in a middleweight title fight at UFC 319 next month. While many believe Chimaev's incredible grappling skills will be too much for du Plessis to handle, others question the Chechen-born fighter's lack of experience in the championship rounds compared to the South African star.Ahead of his fight against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend, Magomedov shared a chilling prediction for the du Plessis-Chimaev fight in a pre-fight interview and said:&quot;As I said before, Dricus is in very good, strong hands in this fight and we will make sure to remember his name with two seconds of silence.&quot;Khabib Nurmagomedov previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev with advice for 'Borz'Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his two cents on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev clash. He also shared some advice for the Chechen-born grappling maestro, urging him to take a striking-heavy approach.In an interview with Adam Zubayraev, the former UFC lightweight champion broke down du Plessis' abilities and claimed that Chimaev's boxing skills were superior to the South African's, saying:&quot;He [Dricus] is an interesting opponent. He’s very tough. He’s gonna scrap, kind of an unorthodox kickboxer... What's good, or rather what's bad about du Plessis, is that] he’s not very accurate, but throws a lot. He’s always throwing hands and legs constantly. Always attacking. Even against [Sean] Strickland, I really misjudged that fight... He throws a ton of volume and doesn’t stand still.&quot;He continued:&quot;Personally, I would advise Khamzat to strike with him. If you put them in straight boxing, Khamzat is better. Pure boxing-wise, that is my opinion... You can try to force things early in the first two rounds, but if you don’t finish him, you’ll burn a lot of energy. And later, you'll need it in the championship rounds.&quot;