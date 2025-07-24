Shara Magomedov issues ice-cold prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319

  • home icon
By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 24, 2025 07:36 GMT
Shara Magomedov (middle) predicts Dricus du Plessis (right) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (left) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Shara Magomedov recently previewed the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight and shared a bold prediction. The striking savant believes Chimaev will demolish du Plessis in the cage and vowed to mourn the South African's title loss with "two seconds of silence" afterward.

Chimaev and du Plessis are set to throw down in a middleweight title fight at UFC 319 next month. While many believe Chimaev's incredible grappling skills will be too much for du Plessis to handle, others question the Chechen-born fighter's lack of experience in the championship rounds compared to the South African star.

Ahead of his fight against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend, Magomedov shared a chilling prediction for the du Plessis-Chimaev fight in a pre-fight interview and said:

"As I said before, Dricus is in very good, strong hands in this fight and we will make sure to remember his name with two seconds of silence."

Khabib Nurmagomedov previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev with advice for 'Borz'

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his two cents on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev clash. He also shared some advice for the Chechen-born grappling maestro, urging him to take a striking-heavy approach.

In an interview with Adam Zubayraev, the former UFC lightweight champion broke down du Plessis' abilities and claimed that Chimaev's boxing skills were superior to the South African's, saying:

"He [Dricus] is an interesting opponent. He’s very tough. He’s gonna scrap, kind of an unorthodox kickboxer... What's good, or rather what's bad about du Plessis, is that] he’s not very accurate, but throws a lot. He’s always throwing hands and legs constantly. Always attacking. Even against [Sean] Strickland, I really misjudged that fight... He throws a ton of volume and doesn’t stand still."
He continued:

"Personally, I would advise Khamzat to strike with him. If you put them in straight boxing, Khamzat is better. Pure boxing-wise, that is my opinion... You can try to force things early in the first two rounds, but if you don’t finish him, you’ll burn a lot of energy. And later, you'll need it in the championship rounds."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

More from Sportskeeda
