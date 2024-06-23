Shara Magomedov responds to Bo Nickal's three-word callout after running through Antonio Trocoli at UFC Saudi Arabia

Shara Magomedov has reacted to Bo Nickal's callout after the Dagestani fighter's victory at UFC Saudi Arabia. Following Magomedov's fight on June 22, Nickal took to social media, expressing his interest in facing 'Shara Bullet'.

"Give me Bullet [Shara Magomedov]"

At the post-fight press conference, Magomedov was asked for his thoughts on the callout.

The Dagestani labeled the 28-year-old Nickal as an "interesting opponent." Magomedov went on to say that he was not worried about Nickal's wrestling skills as he hailed from Dagestan:

"Yes, Bo Nickal is an interesting opponent, interesting fight. He has good wrestling. Wrestling, now for me, no problem. I'm from Dagestan. You know brother, Russia. Russian men, icemen, no problem. Wrestling, takedown, no problem. Dangerous, damage, elbow, knee, let's go."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below:

Magomedov was originally scheduled to fight Ihor Potieria at UFC Saudi Arabia. However, Potieria withdrew from the fight to compete at UFC 301. He was replaced by Joilton Lutterbach to face the Dagestani.

A few days before the event, Lutterbach was pulled out of the fight after an illegal substance was found in his urine sample. Antonio Tricoli stepped up as a short-notice replacement.

In their fight, Magomedov defeated Tricoli via TKO in the third round. With the victory, the Dagestani extended his undefeated record to 13-0. The 30-year-old was also awarded the Performance of the Night bonus and an extra $50,000.

Magomedov is currently 2-0 in the UFC. Nickal, on the other hand, has won all three of his fights in the promotion. So, a fight between the two rising contenders could prove to be an appealing matchup for MMA fans.