Shara Magomedov tackles Johnny Walker from behind after losing at Games of Future, fans react - "Pirate looking for his gold"

Shara Magomedov and Johnny Walker recently competed at Games of Future, a one-of-a-kind sporting event that dynamically combines traditional sports with e-sports. This 'Phygital' tournament takes place in Kazan from 21 February to 3 March 2024.

Magomedov and Walker went up against each other at the 'Phygital' tournament, with the Brazilian light heavyweight ultimately beating 'Bullet' after several fun rounds. As Walker took his victory lap in the aftermath, Magomedov snuck up from behind and tackled him to the ground to engage in some light-hearted grappling.

After some time, the two were separated by officials. They later shared a friendly embrace outside the cage and went their separate ways.

A video of their impromptu wrestling match was uploaded to @ufceurasia on Instagram. The caption read:

"Shara Bullet lost to Johnny Walker, but he never gives up! @GamesOFuture"

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on the video.

One fan wrote:

The pirate looking for his gold."

Another wrote:

"Attacked [like] a rat from behind, and when Johnny stood up, they immediately separated it."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Shara Magomedov and Johnny Walker tackle from @ufceurasia on Instagram

Magomedov is among the most exciting strikers to look out for in the UFC and made his promotional debut against Bruno Silva at UFC 294 in October. The Dagestan native won the fight via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Walker is coming off a second-round knockout loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84 last month.

When Shara Magomedov explained the process behind his eye-removal surgery

Before signing with the UFC, Shara Magomedov had been making waves in the world of mixed martial arts thanks to his incredible striking prowess and propensity to secure knockout victories. He holds a perfect 12-0 professional record, with 10 of those victories coming via knockout.

While Magomedov is widely known for his striking-heavy fighting style, fight fans didn't fail to notice that he's partially blind in his right eye. He reportedly suffered an injury during training and required eight eye surgeries over two years to save his eyeball. After all those surgeries, he was left with partial vision in his eye.

During an interview with ATHLETISTIC, Shara Magomedov opened up about the complicated nature of his injury and the surgeries required to save his right vision. He said:

"Before the operation, I was mainly afraid of an injection in the eye... At this time, local anesthesia is administered, but you feel everything... They pierce it from two or three sides. It seems that a puncture is a camera, and the other two are something to pump, upload something there. I had many different stages, my eyes were tortured specifically."