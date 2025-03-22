  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “She changed my life forever” - Adriano Moraes credits adoptive mother for securing his future

“She changed my life forever” - Adriano Moraes credits adoptive mother for securing his future

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 22, 2025 08:28 GMT
A young Adriano Moraes and his mother smile at the camera
A young Adriano Moraes and his mother smile at the camera

One person's kindness is all it takes to turn your life around, and for Adriano Moraes, that person was his mother. Ahead of his upcoming world title tilt vs. Yuya Wakamatsu, the Brazilian star sat with Fight Bananas for a chat.

Ad
"Yeah, I think I watched this video," he said, recalling a documentary-style video ahead of his trilogy fight with Demetrious Johnson. "It was all about my starting, my beginnings, right? Like when they talked about my mom, when I was adopted by her, you know, and she changed my life forever."

He spoke about his beginnings, humbler than most. Long before the crowd's deafening roars under the blinding bright lights, Moraes' life took a turn when he was adopted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"All the support she gave me through," he continued, "then I started my BJJ career, then I went to MMA, then my life in Brazil, the ups and down and stuff.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The video looked back at his journey to the global spotlight. Rather than just another promotional piece, it had become a tribute to where his story really started.

"We tried to go in depth to get that story because it was a big fight, a trilogy against one of the greatest fighters of all time, here in the US. It was our first event in America, that happened in Colorado.
Ad
"This video is very emotional for me. Its very nice. I really appreciate the video. It’s nice."

Watch the tribute below:

youtube-cover
Ad

And the full interview with Fight Bananas:

youtube-cover
Ad

"Discipline is non-negotiable" - Adriano Moraes says fatherhood has turned him into a much better person and fighter

Now that he himself had stepped into parenthood, Adriano Moraes says his outlook has changed in powerful ways - and it made him a better fighter too.

"I think what I have incorporated most into my daily life is determination," he said. "That's what I say: discipline is non-negotiable. What needs to be done needs to be done, regardless of tiredness and pain."
Ad

This mindset keeps him focused, helping him power through exhaustion most days.

"We have to be determined to complete the tasks," he added. "So I believe that this is what I have incorporated most into my daily life. Of course, we do everything for our family, and I will continue to do so, but we have to be very determined to move forward."

On ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, Adriano Moraes enters the Circle as a man with much to prove. Catch the action live via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी