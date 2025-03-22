“She changed my life forever” - Adriano Moraes credits adoptive mother for securing his future

One person's kindness is all it takes to turn your life around, and for Adriano Moraes, that person was his mother. Ahead of his upcoming world title tilt vs. Yuya Wakamatsu, the Brazilian star sat with Fight Bananas for a chat.

Ad

"Yeah, I think I watched this video," he said, recalling a documentary-style video ahead of his trilogy fight with Demetrious Johnson. "It was all about my starting, my beginnings, right? Like when they talked about my mom, when I was adopted by her, you know, and she changed my life forever."

He spoke about his beginnings, humbler than most. Long before the crowd's deafening roars under the blinding bright lights, Moraes' life took a turn when he was adopted.

Ad

Trending

"All the support she gave me through," he continued, "then I started my BJJ career, then I went to MMA, then my life in Brazil, the ups and down and stuff.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The video looked back at his journey to the global spotlight. Rather than just another promotional piece, it had become a tribute to where his story really started.

"We tried to go in depth to get that story because it was a big fight, a trilogy against one of the greatest fighters of all time, here in the US. It was our first event in America, that happened in Colorado.

Ad

"This video is very emotional for me. Its very nice. I really appreciate the video. It’s nice."

Watch the tribute below:

Ad

And the full interview with Fight Bananas:

Ad

"Discipline is non-negotiable" - Adriano Moraes says fatherhood has turned him into a much better person and fighter

Now that he himself had stepped into parenthood, Adriano Moraes says his outlook has changed in powerful ways - and it made him a better fighter too.

"I think what I have incorporated most into my daily life is determination," he said. "That's what I say: discipline is non-negotiable. What needs to be done needs to be done, regardless of tiredness and pain."

Ad

This mindset keeps him focused, helping him power through exhaustion most days.

"We have to be determined to complete the tasks," he added. "So I believe that this is what I have incorporated most into my daily life. Of course, we do everything for our family, and I will continue to do so, but we have to be very determined to move forward."

On ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, Adriano Moraes enters the Circle as a man with much to prove. Catch the action live via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.