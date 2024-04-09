"She is clearly still hurt" - Ronda Rousey slammed by ex-boyfriend for not crediting Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes for their victories

On a recent episode of his Thiccc Boy podcast, Brendan Schaub had a lot to say about Ronda Rousey.

Rousey was on a dominant run in the UFC and was arguably the biggest star in the promotion. Apart from Conor McGregor, few could rival 'Rowdy' in terms of star power at the time.

Her UFC career took a turn for the worst, however, as she was knocked out by both Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, following which she called it quits.

Brendan Schaub reacted to a recent appearance on the NOT ALONE podcast with Valeria Lipovetsky in which Rousey gave a number of excuses for her losses. She cited a bad weight cut, concussions and a bad mouthguard as some of the factors that led her to lose against Holly Holm.

In the same interview, Rousey went on to say that she knows that she is 'the greatest fighter that's ever lived'. Brendan Schaub, who was romantically linked to Rousey in the past, reacted to her comments, saying:

"The issue I have, and I watched the whole interview, with the interview, is that we haven't heard from her in how long? She doesn't do a ton of interviews and she is clearly still hurt by the way with the way how everything has gone and how her career ended. But to not have any hindsight and not be able to have any reflection and not give any credit to Amanda Nunes or Holly Holm is the issue."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments on Ronda Rousey here (21:00):

Ronda Rousey details her battles with depression

In the very same episode, Ronda Rousey also spoke about how she dealt with her depression, which set in after the end of her MMA career. First, 'Rowdy' detailed having an identity crisis, as her aura of immortality snapped with back-to-back losses inside the octagon.

She went on to say:

"I basically went into a depression. But yeah, it was lots of World of Warcraft, lots of weed, lots of crying, lots of chocolate. And, I had nothing to do on the horizon and I just kind of like let myself go through it.

"I think so many people try to rush grief, they want you to get better, they want you to get over it already. And I was just like, tired from decades of digging deep. I didn't just come into MMA out of nowhere - I did two Olympics before that, I've been training since I was six, I was tired."

Check out the podcast here (47:13 for Ronda Rousey's comments):

Poll : Do you agree with Brendan Schaub's comments on Ronda? Yes or No Yes No 0 votes View Discussion