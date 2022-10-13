Did former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub date Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey is one of the most popular names in the world of fighting. Her stint in the UFC saw her rack up wins, win titles, and establish an unparalleled legacy. Indeed, she is an icon for women in sports and one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Rousey loves the fighting industry, so it's only fitting that she found the love of her life there. She is happily married to retired UFC heavyweight Travis Browne. However, she was involved in relationships before him, with very few of them being known to the public. Among them was The Baddest Woman on the Planet's relationship with Brendan Schaub.

Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub dated in 2014 for a brief period before calling it quits on their relationship. It wasn't an ideal relationship from what we know, especially considering the comments the latter has made since their separation.

Why did Brendan Schaub break up with Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub's relationship did not last for long. The two began dating in 2014 before abruptly breaking up that same year. Schaub has gone on record to give his take on the relationship and explain why he couldn't stay with the WWE Superstar.

"I did her a favour. I'm not the man for the job. I'm too much. She needs a guy who's gonna take a backseat and that's not me. She also needs a man who's going to say 'yes ma'am, yes ma'am.' She's so successful that she's surrounded by people who worship her and go 'yes, yes that's a good idea,' but when I went 'I don't think that's a good idea,' now I'm a hater."

Quite amusingly, Rousey is now married to Travis Browne, someone who knocked Schaub out. The latter is now happily retired from fighting and is thriving in the field of comedy and podcasting. The Rowdy One, meanwhile, won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules via submission at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

