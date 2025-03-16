"She’d probably knock him out" - Fans react to Dillon Danis hilariously beefing with his interviewer in mean tweets reaction video

Dillon Danis got into a hilarious beef with a female interviewer while reacting to mean tweets, sparking a reaction from MMA fans.

Danis is set to face YouTuber and boxer KSI in the highly anticipated boxing bout at Misfits & DAZN X Series 21 on March 29 at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Ahead of the much-anticipated fight, Danis made an appearance on DAZN's YouTube channel to react to mean tweets. Speaking with Olivia Buzaglo, ‘El Jefe’ suggested that getting into fights was a defining trait for UK people, one she lacks, and also challenged the interviewer’s ability to knock him out.

This caught the attention of KSI, who shared the clip on X, writing:

“Dillon Danis beefing the interviewer is crazy.”

Check out KSI's X post below:

Expand Tweet

This sparked a reaction from several MMA enthusiasts, who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan jokingly wrote:

“Bros in aura debt with this one 💀.”

Another X user ranted about Danis, commenting:

“Times like this is where I wish I could slap some sense into him.”

One MMA enthusiast expressed that Buzaglo can knock out Danis, writing:

“She'd probably knock him out.”

Another fan added:

“He's funny but stupid.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @ksinews_ on X]

KSI's warning to Dillon Danis ahead of their fight

KSI issued a warning to Dillon Danis on X ahead of their boxing fight next month. The YouTuber vowed to ruin Danis' dreams of joining the UFC and his fight with Tony Ferguson, writing:

“I don't think people understand what I'm about to do to Danis. His fight with Ferguson will be dead. His UFC dreams will be dead. His career in combat sports will finally be dead.”

Check out KSI’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

Danis is entering the contest with an experience of just one boxing fight. He faced Logan Paul in October 2023 in Manchester, an event headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

‘El Jefe’ used an illegal move on Paul in the sixth round, which led to his disqualification and a loss. The fight and the chaos that followed became a major talking point.

