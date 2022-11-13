“She has a devastating striking skill” - Itsuki Hirata wary of Stamp Fairtex’s stand-up game in potential fight

Itsuki Hirata faces her toughest test yet when she returns to the circle at ONE 163 on November 19.

‘Android 18’ will square off with the No. 2-ranked atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee in what could very well be a title eliminator fight. Of course, with a stacked atomweight division, Hirata is looking toward all potential opponents should she score the biggest win of her career at ONE 163.

That includes a theoretical meeting with the ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

In an interview with MMA Sucka, Itsuki Hirata spoke about squaring off with Stamp in the future and her strategy should the two ever step into the circle with one another:

“She has a devastating striking skill, and I would like to use my grappling skills.”

While ‘Android 18’ has been most successful in implementing her grappling game, she has taken the necessary steps to further develop her striking skills as she works her way up the atomweight ladder.

Traveling to the United States, Hirata has sought the guidance of the coaching staff at Serra-Longo in New York to help hone her stand-up skills.

That guidance played a big role in her impressive unanimous decision victory over Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 1 and will be a key to victory for Hirata in her showdown with Ham Seo Hee on Saturday.

Itsuki Hirata will share the circle with Japanese MMA legend at ONE 163

When Itsuki Hirata heads to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE 163 on November 19, she’ll do so alongside some of the biggest names in Japanese MMA history, including one of the promotion’s most celebrated athletes, Shinya Aoki.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Hirata spoke about the respect she has for Aoki, saying:

"I can’t imagine how hard [he has] worked in his whole career. I have just three to four years of a pro career. Shinya [has more than] 10 years. I cannot imagine what I will do after 10 years. Big respect for him."

Never one to back down from a fight, Shinya Aoki will face an incredibly tough test when he meets dangerous Russian grappler Saygid Izagakhmaev. Undefeated in the circle, Izagakhmaev will be looking to collect a win over the biggest name he has ever stood toe-to-toe with.

A victory over Aoki would also likely put Izagakhmaev in pole position for a lightweight title shot against reigning division champion, Christian Lee.

Poll : 0 votes