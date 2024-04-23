"She developed incredibly fast" - Lito Adiwang in awe of Smilla Sundell's undeniable talent at such a young age

You can't fault Filipino strawweight MMA sensation 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang for being a huge fan of unbeaten 19-year-old phenom 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell.

Sundell is one of the youngest world champions in ONE Championship, and a dominant titleholder. The 5-foot-8-inch Swede is a freightening combination of length, tenacity, and relentlessness.

Adiwang says it is because Sundell practically lives in the gym and spends all of her time training, that she has been able to develop as a fighter rather quickly.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang shared his thoughts on the strawweight Muay Thai queen.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"I wasn't really surprised [with Smilla Sundell's rise], because for me, the process that she went through -- she's been training since as a kid, and she's just in the gym, she's always in the gym -- that's why she developed incredibly fast as a fighter, especially since she was just a kid when she started."

Sundell discovered 'the art of eight limbs' while on a family vacation in Phuket, Thailand. She and her sister began training for fun, but 'The Hurricane' quickly realized she had a natural talent for fighting. And the rest is history.

Can Sundell continue her hot streak in the world's largest martial arts organization?

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell to face Russian firecracker 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell will put her ONE Championship gold on the line against streaking Russian star 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova.

The pair square off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.