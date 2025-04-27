"She FaceTimed me" - Dana White reveals role in helping free ballerina Ksenia Karelina through Donald Trump- Vladimir Putin talks

UFC CEO Dana White has been friends with U.S. President Donald Trump for over two decades. White recently took the help of Trump and got Russian-American ballet dancer Ksenia Karelina released from a Russian prison.
Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual citizen, was arrested last year during a family visit to Russia. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason. The charges were placed because of a donation of $51.80 made by Karelina to an American charity named Razom that provides aid to Ukraine.
As per reports, in April 2025, Karelina secured freedom in a prisoner exchange program between Russia and the U.S. She was freed in exchange for a German-Russian native named Arthur Petrov.
White was informed about Karelina's situation by a friend, and with the help of President Trump, he got her out in less than three weeks. At the UFC Kansas City post-fight presser, the UFC CEO said:
"When we had the fight in Australia, in Sydney, I got a call from a friend of mine who asked if he can come by my hotel room and talk to me. I said of course. He came by and told me the story and then asked if I would go to the President... They asked if I would talk to Trump. So I said ofcourse."
White added:
"So I called [Trump] and he said yeah let me see what I can do. And literally in three weeks he had her out... But she FaceTimed me two days ago. What an incredible, sweet, positive human being she is. President Trump and Putin, [I] give them both credit for getting her out."
Check out Dana White's comments below:
