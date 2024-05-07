"She got me good" - Smilla Sundell admits Natalia Diachkova nearly took her out in epic Muay Thai war

Smilla Sundell of Sweden admits she may have bit off more than she could chew against hard-hitting Russian challenger 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova last weekend. Sundell took on Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday morning, May 4th. After being dominated by the sound of the opening bell until the emphatic come-from-behind finish, Sundell proved once again why she was the most dangerous teenager on the planet.

The 19-year-old tagged Diachkova with a body shot at the tail end of the second round, hurting Diachkova along the ropes. Sundell then finished the job with a flurry of left-hand bombs and a series of knees to the head for good measure.

However, it was hardly easy for 'The Hurricane'.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after the fight, Sundell says she was nearly finished in that first round.

The Swedish phenom stated:

"I saw her from the first round, she got me good. She rocked me. And I was trying [to regain my composure]. I rushed too much in the first round, but second round I got it."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.

What's next for 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell?

19-year-old teenage phenom 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden has expressed her desire to regain the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title, the same one she lost on the scales prior to the ONE Fight Night 22 main event last weekend.

She is willing to face anyone ONE Championship throws in her path for the vacant gold.

At the same time, the former strawweight Muay Thai queen is also considering a move up to flyweight, with ONE Championship open to inaugurating the new weight class.