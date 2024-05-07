Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell showcased her championship mettle this past weekend. She did so in her come-from-behind win against IFMA and WMC Muay Thai world champion Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 last weekend.

After missing weight and losing her right to fight for the belt, 'The Hurricane' came in to prove her spot at the top of her division. Diachkova, who made weight and was eligible to win the belt, came in with heavy leather and overwhelmed the 19-year-old Swede early.

From the opening bell, 'Karelian Lynx', as Diachkova's fans call her, assumed the role of the hunter as she stalked Sundell down. Using overhand punches and powerful hooks, she continually nullified the Swede's length and height advantage.

This trend continued into the second round, where Smilla Sundell was constantly on the defensive - until the final few seconds. Right after the ten-second clapper to signal the end of the round, Sundell connected with an earth-rattling body punch that hurt Diachkova and sent her reeling back. With a few more punches, 'The Hurricane' was declared winner via TKO.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson in her in-ring interview, Sundell spoke about her plans after the bout, in light of her disappointing weight-cut:

“My weight didn’t go off this time, [but] then I think I can do [strawweight] again. But what I want the most is another weight division.”

135-pound weight class being considered by ONE after Smilla Sundell's weight miss and world title loss

It might be time to create a new women's Muay Thai weight division in ONE Championship after Smilla Sundell lost her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title by missing weight before her bout with Diachkova.

Sundell missed weight by 1.5 pounds, stripping her off the belt and her right to win it back on fight night. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, ONE Championship CEO addressed the issue:

"Yes, I've already been considering it a long time ago."

A women's flyweight Muay Thai weight class makes sense as someone like Sundell, who is just 19 years old, may grow physically as she reaches her prime.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 22 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.