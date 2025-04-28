"She handled that like a pro", "No wayyy" - Fans stunned as Ian Garry’s wife steps in to defuse Joaquin Buckley confrontation

The MMA world is once again buzzing about the actions of Ian Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee. At the weigh-ins of UFC on ESPN 66 in Kansas City last weekend, UFC welterweight standout Joaquin Buckley tried to confront Garry on stage.

As 'New Mansa' was walking towards the stage to cause a scene, Anna-Lee immediately stood up and brought Garry's son to him, stopping Buckley in his tracks. The 42-year-old media personality touched Buckley's arm, said something to him, then walked away - gracefully diffusing the situation.

Buckley then posted a video of the incident and provided some commentary, hilariously insinuating that Anna-Lee told him, "I'll see you later on tonight."

One fan @StevenCucuy took to X to state that it was quite smooth for Anna-Lee to subtly stop the tension from rising by taking over, writing:

"She handled that like a pro and made sure Buckley didn’t take his moment."

Meanwhile, @JacobCookeMMA was in disbelief, writing:

"No wayyy 😭."

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image credit: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Ian Garry reveals that he will be the official back-up fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Ian Garry won his main-event bout against Carlos Prates at UFC Fight Night Kansas City last weekend.

In doing so, he was able to bounce back from his first career loss courtesy of Shavkat Rakhmonov late last year. He also gave Prates' super team, the Fighting Nerds, their first loss in the UFC, bringing them to 18-1 in the promotion.

In his post-fight octagon interview, 'The Future' reminded everyone that he took both the fights against Rakhmonov and Prates on relatively short notice.

Garry said:

"Look, my entire goal in this game is to prove that I'm one of the most game fighters that's ever existed. I've got the fighting Irish in my blood, in my soul - it's my history. To all the Irish out there, I represent you every single time. And this is what's next for me: 21 days notice against Skavkat [Rakhmonov], 25 days notice against this man [Prates]. He's a beast."

Garry then revealed his immediate plans, adding:

"In two weeks' time, I'm flying to Canada [UFC 315] I'm the official backup for the world title fight and I'm next in line for that world title!"

Listen to Ian Garry here (1:54):

