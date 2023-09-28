“She keeps pushing forward” – Itsuki Hirata recalls ‘relentless’ Ham Seo Hee’s ridiculous pace

Japanese standout Itsuki Hirata believes Ham Seo Hee’s aggressive style inside the circle is what ultimately sets her apart from the competition.

On Friday night, ‘Hamzzang’ will look to capture her first world championship when she steps into the main event spotlight for a scrap with Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 14. The winner will etch their name in the history books as the new interim ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

Ham Seo Hee goes into her first title opportunity riding a three-fight win streak, including an impressive unanimous decision win over Itsuki Hirata in March. In an interview with MMA Mania, Hirata shared what makes ‘Hamzzang’ so dangerous inside the circle.

“As I expected, she’s a striker. So my impression of her before the fight and after the fight was kinda same,” Hirata said. “But she doesn’t have high-level ground techniques. I wish I had more experience in the ground game though."

She added:

“I guess it became her aggressiveness. She keeps pushing forward. That makes her stand out.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will be Ham Seo Hee’s 35th career fight, but it’s safe to say that in her previous 34 bouts, she has never faced someone as decorated or dangerous as Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp rides into Lion City as a former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. Amassing an impressive 10-2 record in mixed martial arts, Stamp has her eyes on becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion, but she’ll have to go through one of the most experienced women in MMA to do so.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.