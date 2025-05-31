Maycee Barber has been out of the fight game due to some lingering health issues and is set to make a comeback at UFC Vegas 107, but her return was marred by a weight miss.
Barber missed the weight by half a pound and weighed in at 126.5 pounds. The weight miss cost her a 20% forfeiture to her opponent, Erin Blanchfield. As Barber struggled to make weight, it raised questions about her healthy return to the octagon as she previously was infected by Epstein-barr virus.
Fans were quick to react to Barber's weight miss, expressing their disappointment on social media platforms.
One fan wrote:
"Joke"
Another wrote:
"She looks cooked"
Few others wrote:
"Why not cut her hair?"
"She should been cutting weight this week instead of running her mouth about Blanchfield"
Check out a screenshot of fan comments on Maycee Barber missing weight:
Maycee Barber plans to finish Erin Blanchfield, questions her skillset ahead of UFC Vegas 107
Maycee Barber expressed her views on rival ufc-vegas-107-erin-blanchfield-vs-maycee-barber-live-round-by-round-updates" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Erin Blanchfield, calling her a one-dimensional fighter.
Barber also plans to inflict damage regardless of where the fight plays out. She said:
"I think Erin's a one-dimensional fighter, and I think I've made that pretty known. She has her grappling and she has her wrestling ability, but aside from that, I don't think she's a great striker. She's not a finisher, and she's not a dangerous fighter. She has some submission wins, but what makes me different from her is I go out there to hurt you, and I go out there to make you bleed. I think that's what's going to be my advantage. I don't care where the fight goes. Whether it's standing or on the ground, I'm going to finish Erin Blanchfield."
Check out Maycee Barber's comments below (6:12):