Erin Blanchfield fires shots at Maycee Barber after weight-miss fiasco, 'The Future' issues two-word response

Women flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber are scheduled to lock horns at UFC Vegas 107 Fight Night on May 31. Both fighters continue to exchange jabs at each other on social media.
In the recently held weigh-in, Barber missed weight by half a pound and officially weighed in at 126.5 pounds for her upcoming fight. Although the fight is still on, MMA journalist Mike Heck confirmed that the fight will be held at catchweight, with Barber forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as a penalty for missing weight.
'Cold Blooded' took to Instagram to call out Barber, writing:
"Who's the clown now @mayceebarber."
'The Future' responded with a caption:
"Still you."
Check out Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber's exchange below:
Maycee Barber previews upcoming fight against Erin Blanchfield
In the recently held press conference, Maycee Barber broke down Erin Blanchfield's fighting style and vowed to finish her at UFC Vegas 107.
'Cold Blooded' was on a six-fight winning streak before suffering her first defeat in the UFC against Manon Fiorot. However, she bounced back with a unanimous decision victory against Rose Namajunas in November last year.
Meanwhile, 'The Future' walks into her upcoming contest with a similar six-fight winning streak, with her previous fight being a unanimous decision victory against Katlyn Cerminara.
When asked about the potential threats that Blanchfield could bring into the octagon, Barber said:
"I think Erin's a one-dimensional fighter, and I think I've made that pretty known. She has her grappling and she has her wrestling ability, but aside from that, I don't think she's a great striker. She's not a finisher, and she's not a dangerous fighter. She has some submission wins, but what makes me different from her is I go out there to hurt you, and I go out there to make you bleed. I think that's what's going to be my advantage. I don't care where the fight goes. Whether it's standing or on the ground, I'm going to finish Erin Blanchfield."
Check out Maycee Barber's comments below (6:11):