"She looks like Anthony Smith" – Theo Von stuns Candace Owens with hilarious UFC fighter comparison

American stand-up comedian and MMA enthusiast Theo Von left conservative commentator Candace Owens stunned after he compared her daughter's appearance to that of UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith.

The 44-year-old comedian is often seen supporting Smith, establishing a good friendship between the two. With a record of 38 wins and 21 losses, 'Lionheart' is scheduled to fight Zhang Mingyang at UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree in a redemption fight.

In an episode of This Past Weekend, Von and fellow podcast host Candace Owens shared a hearty laugh following the humorous comparison:

"This is a little girl on the right? She looks like, and this guy is also very handsome guy. She looks like Anthony Smith, who is a, one of the greatest fighters"

Check out Theo Von's remarks below:

Von has one of the biggest fan-followings in the LA comedy sphere. Amassing a subscriber count of 3.74 million subscribers, the 44-year-old social media personality is also active among UFC fans on account of being a hardcore fan of the sport.

When Theo Von commiserated Anthony Smith following UFC 310 loss

After UFC 310, comedian Theo Von shared a series of pictures on Instagram of his attendance throughout the event. The 44-year-old podcast host also wrote a heartfelt caption commiserating with his friend and light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith after his loss against Dominick Reyes at UFC 310.

On his Instagram, Theo Von wrote:

"Can't believe I got to go!! All love to my man @lionheartasmith for showing up no matter what circumstances are happening. Love u champ."

It seems like the stand-up comedian encountered several UFC fighters and technicians backstage. Apart from his words of encouragement to Smith, Von also thanked Dana White for his attendance at UFC 310.

Check out Theo Von's post below:

